Grab This Updated Midcentury Home in Oakland For $799K

Strong midcentury bones paired with an updated kitchen make this 1956 property in Oakland an excellent—and rare—find. The 1,648-square-foot dwelling mixes authentic period details with a modern touch, as well as some key updates. The open-plan living space features floor-to-ceiling windows, tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, an original brick fireplace, hardwood floors, and sliding doors that lead out to an expansive and beautifully landscaped garden. Now, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is being listed for $799,000.