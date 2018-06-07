Try Dwell+ For FREE
Grab This Updated Midcentury Home in Oakland For $799K
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
This thoughtfully remodeled midcentury in the Bay Area won't be on the market for long.

Strong midcentury bones paired with an updated kitchen make this 1956 property in Oakland an excellent—and rare—find. The 1,648-square-foot dwelling mixes authentic period details with a modern touch, as well as some key updates. The open-plan living space features floor-to-ceiling windows, tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, an original brick fireplace, hardwood floors, and sliding doors that lead out to an expansive and beautifully landscaped garden. Now, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is being  listed for $799,000.

The open-plan living room maintains a strong midcentury vibe and features floor-to-ceiling glazing, tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, an original brick fireplace, and refinished hardwood floors. 

The angled roofline adds to the bright and airy feel of the space. 

The kitchen has been conveniently modernized and features an open layout. 

The adjacent dining nook features sliding doors that lead out to the patio and a breakfast bar. 

The view from the dining nook. 

There is also an updated family room with additional storage. 

The master bedroom opens to the patio.

One of the other two bedrooms. 

The spacious patio is conducive to indoor/outdoor living. 

Stairs lead to the garden's lower level and a larger patio that is an ideal setting for entertaining.

The landscaping has been given lots of love and includes Japanese maples, palm fronds, drought-tolerant grasses, and flowers.  

The home at twilight. 

3964 Fairway Avenue is now being listed by Andrea Gordon of Red Oak Realty. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

