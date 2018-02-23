Own an Iconic Midcentury in New Canaan For $1.55M
View Photos
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

Own an Iconic Midcentury in New Canaan For $1.55M

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Just 45 miles from Manhattan, the midcentury enclave of New Canaan, Connecticut, includes Philip Johnson's iconic Glass House, as well as many other notable residences.

For instance, this stunning modernist home designed by James Evans—a student of Louis Kahn—is now on the market for $1,549,000.

The 3,000-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious open-plan living area, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for expansive views of the three-acre property, which even includes a pond. 

This beautiful home is set on three acres in the iconic enclave of New Canaan, Connecticut.

This beautiful home is set on three acres in the iconic enclave of New Canaan, Connecticut.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Two unique features of this home include the angled roof of the post-and-beam construction and the tongue-and-groove ceiling.

Two unique features of this home include the angled roof of the post-and-beam construction and the tongue-and-groove ceiling.

Photo Categories:
The open-plan living area&nbsp;allows for multiple configurations.&nbsp;

The open-plan living area allows for multiple configurations. 

Photo Categories:
As you can see above, the living and dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining.

As you can see above, the living and dining area offers plenty of space for entertaining.

Another beautiful feature of the home is the stone fireplace.&nbsp;

Another beautiful feature of the home is the stone fireplace. 

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass allow for expansive views of the property and pond.&nbsp;

Floor-to-ceiling walls of glass allow for expansive views of the property and pond. 

This corner could be an additional dining area, as well as a quiet reading nook.&nbsp;

This corner could be an additional dining area, as well as a quiet reading nook. 

The kitchen also has plenty of stunning cabinetry, providing great storage space.&nbsp;

The kitchen also has plenty of stunning cabinetry, providing great storage space. 

The skylight in the hallway allows for even more natural light.&nbsp;

The skylight in the hallway allows for even more natural light. 

Along with the bright, airy setting, the master bedroom also features a fireplace.

Along with the bright, airy setting, the master bedroom also features a fireplace.

Here is a peek at one of the bathrooms.

Here is a peek at one of the bathrooms.

Above is one of the many breathtaking views available from the backyard.

Above is one of the many breathtaking views available from the backyard.

126 Chichester Road is now on the market for $1,549,000. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.