Own an Iconic Midcentury in New Canaan For $1.55M

Just 45 miles from Manhattan, the midcentury enclave of New Canaan, Connecticut, includes Philip Johnson's iconic Glass House, as well as many other notable residences.
For instance, this stunning modernist home designed by James Evans—a student of Louis Kahn—is now on the market for $1,549,000.
The 3,000-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a spacious open-plan living area, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for expansive views of the three-acre property, which even includes a pond.
126 Chichester Road is now on the market for $1,549,000. See the full listing here.
