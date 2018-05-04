Live Large in This Extra-Spacious Eichler That's Asking $1.38M

With 2,322-square-feet of living space, this is one of the largest original Eichler homes that still exists.
Although real estate developer Joseph Eichler—whose name is practically synonymous with midcentury modern design—developed more than 11,000 properties in California between 1949 to 1966, this "gallery model" that has just hit the market at $1,375,000 is quite different than the rest.
What makes this four-bedroom, two-bath home unique is its additional office space, as well as a generous floor plan that includes 2,322-square-feet of living space, per the tax records.
One of the largest of the original models, this home features a dramatic great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, large open skylights, and many beautifully preserved original features.
It is located in San Rafael's coveted Upper Lucas Valley, and is seconds away from miles of hiking trails and open space.
40 Mount Tenaya, San Rafael is now being listed by Renee Adelmann of Eichler for Sale for $1,375,000. See the full listing here.
