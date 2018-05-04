Live Large in This Extra-Spacious Eichler That's Asking $1.38M

Although real estate developer Joseph Eichler—whose name is practically synonymous with midcentury modern design—developed more than 11,000 properties in California between 1949 to 1966, this "gallery model" that has just hit the market at $1,375,000 is quite different than the rest.

A corridor leads from the entrance to the open-plan living space. Note the original aggregate concrete flooring.

What makes this four-bedroom, two-bath home unique is its additional office space, as well as a generous floor plan that includes 2,322-square-feet of living space, per the tax records.

A partition wall separates the spacious family room from the open great room.

One of the largest of the original models, this home features a dramatic great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, large open skylights, and many beautifully preserved original features.

The partition wall enables the family room to take advantage of the natural lighting from the large skylight over the adjacent dining room area.

It is located in San Rafael's coveted Upper Lucas Valley, and is seconds away from miles of hiking trails and open space.



Many appealing original features are still in place, including Philippine mahogany walls, original globe lights, Japanese closet doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and aggregate concrete flooring in the entrance and dining area. The radiant flooring is also in good working condition.

Extensive glazing surrounds the fireplace, keeping the interiors bright and airy.

There is even space for a breakfast nook between the kitchen and the family room.

Tasteful contemporary updates have been added, including a renovated kitchen with composite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a new electric cooktop, new tile backsplash, and ample cabinet space.

The master bedroom offers tremendous space, as well as a large floor-to-ceiling window.

The master bedroom also has an en-suite bathroom and features a large walk-in closet.

New Sonos laminate flooring has also been installed in all the bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, and office.

This is the bonus office space that is complete with original wood paneled walls and a sliding door to the patio.

The backyard has lots of potential for outdoor entertaining.

A look at the succulent garden off the master bedroom. There are sliding doors for easy access.

