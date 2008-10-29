View Photos
Goth Girl Goes Metal
By Jamie Waugh –
Christina Kozak describes herself as a goth girl. Maybe it's not surprising–she's a metalworker, relegated to hot fires and blackened irons. Her shop on Williamsburg's Grand Street is called Mine.
The Murano glass in her shop is not cobalt blue, but black.
The reality, though, is that Christina is a cheerful, honey-haired arbiter of style who, unfortunately or fortunately, was not wearing black nail polish when I met her. Her store is a playland of materials ranging from white ceramic to dark iron, mohair to glass. Heavy wood tables and wrought-iron beds meet super-sweet handmade pillows and gentle lighting for a masterful orgy of yin and yang. After eleven years as a designer in Williamsburg, the three-year old store is the culmination of one local's devotion to craft.
