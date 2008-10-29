Goth Girl Goes Metal

The Murano glass in her shop is not cobalt blue, but black.



The reality, though, is that Christina is a cheerful, honey-haired arbiter of style who, unfortunately or fortunately, was not wearing black nail polish when I met her. Her store is a playland of materials ranging from white ceramic to dark iron, mohair to glass. Heavy wood tables and wrought-iron beds meet super-sweet handmade pillows and gentle lighting for a masterful orgy of yin and yang. After eleven years as a designer in Williamsburg, the three-year old store is the culmination of one local's devotion to craft.