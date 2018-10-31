An Architect Couple Give This 18th-Century Townhouse a Sumptuous Refresh

Formerly a tavern and a weavers' house, a Huguenot-era building in East London (that once belonged to Keira Knightley) is reincarnated as a richly layered, atmospheric home.
The husband-and-wife duo behind London–based architecture and design/build practice Chan + Eayrs, Zoe Chan Eayrs and Merlin Eayrs, only work on one project at a time. The evocative details found throughout the renovation of The Weavers House are a testament to their focused approach.
The home rests on a quiet corner in Spitalfields, a bohemian area in East London that was home to one of the city’s largest settlements of Huguenots—French Protestants fleeing oppression after Louis XIV revoked their civil rights in 1685. The Huguenot-style townhouses here are characterized by colored facades, wood-paneled walls, and external wood shutters.
This particular Huguenot building was built originally built in 1721 as The Three Tun Tavern, before it became a weaver’s house, then a fruit-and-vegetable warehouse.
The building was remodeled a number of times and owned by British actresses Samantha Morton, and Keira Knightley, before it passed into the hands of Chan and Eayrs, who redesigned the space to suit their own personal style.
"We enjoyed learning about the history of the area and the house, and wanted to celebrate its past and recognize its origins, yet create a home which is contemporary and personal to us," says Chan.
Project Credits:
Architect, builder, interior and lighting designer: Chan + Eayrs
Structural engineering: Devise Engineers
