An Architect Couple Give This 18th-Century Townhouse a Sumptuous Refresh

The husband-and-wife duo behind London –based architecture and design/build practice Chan + Eayrs , Zoe Chan Eayrs and Merlin Eayrs, only work on one project at a time. The evocative details found throughout the renovation of The Weavers House are a testament to their focused approach.

Because much of the building’s original, historically significant interior features no longer existed, Chan + Eayrs were free to reinvent the space, adding their own twist to the Huguenot building’s vernacular vocabulary.

The home rests on a quiet corner in Spitalfields, a bohemian area in East London that was home to one of the city’s largest settlements of Huguenots—French Protestants fleeing oppression after Louis XIV revoked their civil rights in 1685. The Huguenot-style townhouses here are characterized by colored facades, wood-paneled walls, and external wood shutters.

This particular Huguenot building was built originally built in 1721 as The Three Tun Tavern, before it became a weaver’s house, then a fruit-and-vegetable warehouse.