Golf Balls Go Green

At the end of March, the Bangor Daily News reported on a clever new development in the realm of green sporting goods: a biodegradable golf ball made of crushed lobster shells. Professor David Neivandt and group of students at the University of Maine have devised a prototype that plays and feels like a regular golf ball but is made of "ground lobster shell, a natural binding agent, and a golf ball mold purchased on eBay." You wouldn't use it to play a regular round of 18, but the Mainers do see a market on cruise ships, where duffers can get the thrill of whacking a ball out into the sunset without worrying about polluting the sea. In fact, the ball starts to break down in just a week, a process hastened by a good smash from a driver. Check out this video from WLBZ in Bangor to learn more.

Photo courtesy of the University of Maine.