For $1.5M, This Beautifully Restored Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream
Location: 1335 Columbia Drive, Glendale, California
Price: $1,595,000
Year Built: 1955
Architect: Ragnvaldur Johnsen
Footprint: 1,621 square feet (2 bed + studio, 2.5 bath)
Lot Size: 0.5 acres
From the Listing: "This 1955 post-and-beam home by architect Ragnvaldur Johnsen sits on a quiet hillside surrounded by native flora and palm trees, with walls of glass, panoramic vistas, and a natural setting of coastal oaks on the neighboring parcel, which is also included in the sale. A striking example of midcentury architecture, the residence has been rigorously restored. The kitchen has been completely updated with a butcher block top, stainless steel appliances, and capacious storage. A lower-level studio has a bathroom and laundry, and flexible space for guests, entertainment, or work. Decks extend the living space outside, and an elevated patio and sauna take in lush foliage and mountains beyond."
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1335 Columbia Drive in Glendale, California, is currently listed for $1,595,000 by Tracy Do and Elias Tebache at Coldwell Banker Realty.
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