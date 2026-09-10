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For $1.5M, This Beautifully Restored Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam DreamView 15 Photos

For $1.5M, This Beautifully Restored Los Angeles Midcentury Is a Post-and-Beam Dream

Located in Glendale, the 1955 residence by architect Ragnvaldur Johnsen has original oak floors and fixtures and a sauna deck with a view.
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Location: 1335 Columbia Drive, Glendale, California

Price: $1,595,000

Year Built: 1955

Architect: Ragnvaldur Johnsen

Footprint: 1,621 square feet (2 bed + studio, 2.5 bath)

Lot Size: 0.5 acres

From the Listing: "This 1955 post-and-beam home by architect Ragnvaldur Johnsen sits on a quiet hillside surrounded by native flora and palm trees, with walls of glass, panoramic vistas, and a natural setting of coastal oaks on the neighboring parcel, which is also included in the sale. A striking example of midcentury architecture, the residence has been rigorously restored. The kitchen has been completely updated with a butcher block top, stainless steel appliances, and capacious storage. A lower-level studio has a bathroom and laundry, and flexible space for guests, entertainment, or work. Decks extend the living space outside, and an elevated patio and sauna take in lush foliage and mountains beyond."

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Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to palm trees and distant mountains.

Floor-to-ceiling windows look out to palm trees and distant mountains.

Inside, original features remain, like 10-foot ceilings, solid oak flooring, wood beams, and period fixtures.

Inside, original features remain, like 10-foot ceilings, solid oak flooring, wood beams, and period fixtures.

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The primary bathroom has an alcove bath and a walk-in shower.&nbsp;

The primary bathroom has an alcove bath and a walk-in shower. 

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The flexible studio space also has a private sauna.

The flexible studio space also has a private sauna.

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1335 Columbia Drive in Glendale, California, is currently listed for $1,595,000 by Tracy Do and Elias Tebache at Coldwell Banker Realty.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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Midcentury HomesReal EstateCalifornian Homes

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