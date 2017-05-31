Tour One of Epic Retreat’s Tiny Pop-Up Hotel Cabins in the Welsh Countryside

This whimsical structure is one of the winning designs in a series of eight pop-up hotel cabins located in three secret locations throughout the Welsh countryside. The design competition hosted by Epic Retreats invited architects from around the world to craft space-saving designs inspired the mystic folklore of Wales, while utilizing modern construction techniques. You can read more about the other winners here.



In this case, "Arthur's Cave," designed by Miller Kendrick Architects Ltd., features a combination of CNC-cut birch plywood ribs and sheathing panels, which work together to form an outer and inner shell. Tightly fitted together using "jigsaw" joints, the structural ribs are comprised of either three or five individual sections of plywood. Inside, the plywood provides both the structure, finish, fixtures, and fittings—and acts as the sole material throughout, including a plywood sink and bath. On the exterior, the faceted skin is clad in locally-sourced Welsh larch boards that are stained in black with sheep’s wool insulation by Ty-Mwar.