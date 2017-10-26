Get Your Tongs Ready For the Long Weekend With 13 Outdoor Spaces Made For Grilling
View Photos
Garden & Landscapes + Lifestyle

Get Your Tongs Ready For the Long Weekend With 13 Outdoor Spaces Made For Grilling

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Memorial Day weekend is finally upon us, and if you're thinking what we're thinking, then it's time to get outdoors and fire up the grill.

Kick off the unofficial beginning of summer by spending some relaxing time outdoors and enjoying the people around you. Whether you're staying in town or getting away for the weekend, these 13 modern outdoor spaces will get you inspired and thoroughly ready to enjoy some sun. And don't forget to take some time to remember what this holiday is really about!

Eucalyptus-Lined Oceanfront Home in Australia

A sliding window between the kitchen and the barbecue area makes outdoor cooking a cinch. "In summer, we eat out there a fair amount," the wife says. Wardle chose zinc for the exterior to complement the trees that surround the house on its northern fringes.

A sliding window between the kitchen and the barbecue area makes outdoor cooking a cinch. "In summer, we eat out there a fair amount," the wife says. Wardle chose zinc for the exterior to complement the trees that surround the house on its northern fringes.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Achilleas and his friend Jovi tend the grill, which was Achilleas’s own design and is supported by a concrete beam—cast with slate stones embedded in it—just above the opening.

Achilleas and his friend Jovi tend the grill, which was Achilleas’s own design and is supported by a concrete beam—cast with slate stones embedded in it—just above the opening.

In San Diego, brothers Nima and Soheil Nakhshab built Sofia Lofts, a multigenerational micro-community with 16 units ranging from 600 to 1,000 square feet designed to accommodate tenants of all ages and abilities.

In San Diego, brothers Nima and Soheil Nakhshab built Sofia Lofts, a multigenerational micro-community with 16 units ranging from 600 to 1,000 square feet designed to accommodate tenants of all ages and abilities.

A barbecue from Alabama Joe’s is much used in the warmer months.

A barbecue from Alabama Joe’s is much used in the warmer months.

In the outdoor living area, orange Primary Pouf stools by Quinze &amp; Milan and an ipe bench surround the central fire pit. An outdoor kitchen neighbors its interior counterpart. In addition to a grill, it accommodates a table and bench by Kayu.

In the outdoor living area, orange Primary Pouf stools by Quinze & Milan and an ipe bench surround the central fire pit. An outdoor kitchen neighbors its interior counterpart. In addition to a grill, it accommodates a table and bench by Kayu.

The dining room leads onto a terrace with a built-in concrete table and barbecue that are original to Raman and Schaffrath’s design. A pair of Hardoy butterfly chairs from Knoll are positioned by the pond.

The dining room leads onto a terrace with a built-in concrete table and barbecue that are original to Raman and Schaffrath’s design. A pair of Hardoy butterfly chairs from Knoll are positioned by the pond.

Outside, the deck is equipped with a grill, a concrete dining table by Landscape Forms, chairs by Zanotta, and retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens—a necessity in the humid climate.

Outside, the deck is equipped with a grill, a concrete dining table by Landscape Forms, chairs by Zanotta, and retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens—a necessity in the humid climate.

This house creates an indoor/outdoor retreat to share with extended family and friends. The house forms a courtyard to the south that captures the sun and blocks the wind.&nbsp;

This house creates an indoor/outdoor retreat to share with extended family and friends. The house forms a courtyard to the south that captures the sun and blocks the wind. 

The pool house includes generous shade trellises, a playroom, changing room, guest room, and a space for the solar hot water and pool equipment. A fire pit and small dock further extend the outdoor living experience to the pond’s edge. &nbsp;

The pool house includes generous shade trellises, a playroom, changing room, guest room, and a space for the solar hot water and pool equipment. A fire pit and small dock further extend the outdoor living experience to the pond’s edge.  

Cooper’s yard is small, but she wanted a spot for barbecues and socializing. The fire pit she devised was actually made of construction castoffs. She used leftover ends of framing two-by-fours for forms, and poured the small concrete fire pit at the same time as the driveway slab. This means that it was very cheap, but still offers a hot spot to relax with guests.

Cooper’s yard is small, but she wanted a spot for barbecues and socializing. The fire pit she devised was actually made of construction castoffs. She used leftover ends of framing two-by-fours for forms, and poured the small concrete fire pit at the same time as the driveway slab. This means that it was very cheap, but still offers a hot spot to relax with guests.

The outdoor living room serves as both a counterpoint and extension of the interior, with amenities that include a Gandia Blasco dining table and bench, a Lynx grill, and a custom concrete fire pit designed by Kathleen Ferguson; it sits atop a bed of crushed white rock. A built-in bench runs along the length of the courtyard.

The outdoor living room serves as both a counterpoint and extension of the interior, with amenities that include a Gandia Blasco dining table and bench, a Lynx grill, and a custom concrete fire pit designed by Kathleen Ferguson; it sits atop a bed of crushed white rock. A built-in bench runs along the length of the courtyard.

Branched aluminum dining chairs by Janus et Cie reference what Buckner calls the "magical forest" protecting the rear of the 13,000-square-foot lot.

Branched aluminum dining chairs by Janus et Cie reference what Buckner calls the "magical forest" protecting the rear of the 13,000-square-foot lot.

The new El Dorado Inc. offices are located in a renovated industrial building in the Crossroads neighborhood. Not afraid of barbecue or throwing a good party, the Eldos (the five principals are Jamie Darnell, David Dowell, Dan Maginn, Josh Shelton, and Doug Stockman) have a good time at work and at play.

The new El Dorado Inc. offices are located in a renovated industrial building in the Crossroads neighborhood. Not afraid of barbecue or throwing a good party, the Eldos (the five principals are Jamie Darnell, David Dowell, Dan Maginn, Josh Shelton, and Doug Stockman) have a good time at work and at play.