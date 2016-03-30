Get the Look in This Tribeca Loft

Mark Berryman found a converted 1864 factory building he loved on the western edge of Manhattan’s Tribeca—where he can run along the edge of the Hudson River with his chocolate Lab, Leji, or easily escape to Long Island for a surf trip. He was living in the building when a smaller yet more desirable apartment with sweeping river views became available there in 2013. He bought it that October, even though interior walls awkwardly sliced up the 1,800-square-foot space. Planning a complete gut renovation, Berryman interviewed four design firms before hiring Brooklyn-based Workstead.



Workstead came back with a plan that included taking down many of the interior partitions, tearing out the drywall ceiling to expose the building’s hefty original fir joists, and painting the existing pipes black. "We wanted to uncover things to celebrate them," says Workstead partner Robert Highsmith. "We wanted to create an interior that connects with the building’s sense of place."