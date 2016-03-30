View Photos
Get the Look in This Tribeca Loft
By Matthew Keeshin –
A Manhattan loft brings in a lot of natural light and indulges in an array of wood details, from furniture to flooring. Here's how the architects made it happen.
FLOORING
The original fir joists were revealed during the renovation while the floors are white oak from LV Wood.
DINING
The dining area is furnished with a live-edge dining table by Uhuru. Wooden Square Guest chairs and a Simple Bench by BDDW surround the table. Accross from the dining area is a credenza by BDDW.
LIGHT
Hanging above the dining room is the Highwire Tandem chandelier by Apparatus.
LIVING
Dinamarquesa Armchairs by Jorge Zalszupin from Espasso and a Box Sofa by Autoban for De La Espada surround a Dante Table by Asher Israelow in the living area.