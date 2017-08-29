View Photos
10 Cliffside Destinations That Will Make You Feel on Top of the World
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you like living on the edge, then staying at a vacation rental or hotel perched on a cliff might give you the rush you seek.
Whether you decide to travel to Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, or California, you can stay somewhere that offers a bird’s eye view of beautiful scenery and seascapes. Here are some incredible modern cliffside properties we found.
Alinghi Beach House in Noosa, Queensland, Australia
