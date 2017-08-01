Get Ready to Head Back to School With These 35 Products For Everyone—From Kids to Grad Students
View Photos
Lifestyle

Get Ready to Head Back to School With These 35 Products For Everyone—From Kids to Grad Students

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus
Now that we’ve officially entered the month of August, the new school year is just around the corner—believe it or not!

Whether you’re shopping for your little ones entering their first years of real-life school, or you’re an undergrad or grad student who wants to set up a sophisticated, modern dorm room, these products will cover all the bases. Take a look below, where you’ll find everything you need to stay organized, efficient, and focused throughout the year.

For the Kids

For Your Study Station

Most Modest Niko Power Solution
Most Modest Niko Power Solution
AHA
Designed to be displayed and blend with furniture, Niko is a new power solution from Most Modest that considers where and how people use power today.  A functional wood form combined with a one of a kind knitted mesh power cable, Niko adds an element of fun to any environment.
Shop


Koncept Equo Gen 3 Desk Lamp
Koncept Equo Gen 3 Desk Lamp
Lumens
The Koncept Equo Gen 3 Desk Lamp features a discreet counterweight design for feather-light adjustability. The special neck joint maintains the head's tilt as the arm swings up or down. Slide your finger along the stem's touch strip to control brightness and power.
Shop

Accessories For Success


Moroccan Woven & Leather Backpack
Moroccan Woven & Leather Backpack
Food52
Your park & picnic buddy.   Strap on this woven backpack with leather detail and head to the nearest beach, park, or other grassy areas.
Shop

Work Flow Necessities

HMM Rule/One Ruler Pen
HMM Rule/One Ruler Pen
Generate Design
HMM's finely crafted pen-ruler hybrid is a multifunctional on-the-go tool.Both a pen and a ruler, it includes interchangeable heads so it can be used on paper and tablets.
Shop
22 Design Studio Concrete Rollerball Pen
22 Design Studio Concrete Rollerball Pen
Gessato
Crafted by 22 Design Studio, the pen is housed in a high-density concrete barrel, which despite the material’s solidity displays visual and tactile elegance. The ridges cast along the pen’s length form a natural grip are intended to erode and fit your grip with everyday use.
Shop
Moleskine Journey Travel Light
Moleskine Journey Travel Light
Amazon
Moleskine prides itself on building objects that are born with journeys in mind. Their miniature travel light is no exception. The rechargeable LED light has five adjustable settings and can be charged with a micro USB that comes with it. It can be clipped onto any book, notebook, strap, bag, or...
Shop