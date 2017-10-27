View Photos
Get Ready For July 4th With 15 Spaces That Rock Red, White, and Blue
Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus –
Get in the holiday spirit with these interiors and exteriors that boast red, white, and blue in their own unique ways.
Though these homes and buildings weren't designed with the patriotic colors in mind, they sure do provide some Independence Day inspiration. Take a look to see the vast range of ways these colors can be used on walls, in interior decor, and on exterior surfaces.
A Shipping Container That Holds a Guesthouse and Playhouse
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.