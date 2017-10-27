Get Ready For July 4th With 15 Spaces That Rock Red, White, and Blue
View Photos

Get Ready For July 4th With 15 Spaces That Rock Red, White, and Blue

By Paige Alexus
Get in the holiday spirit with these interiors and exteriors that boast red, white, and blue in their own unique ways.

Though these homes and buildings weren't designed with the patriotic colors in mind, they sure do provide some Independence Day inspiration. Take a look to see the vast range of ways these colors can be used on walls, in interior decor, and on exterior surfaces. 

A Shipping Container That Holds a Guesthouse and Playhouse

Hill’s 1962 Mercury Monterey complements the blue of the container, whose original opening was retained on one end as the entrance to the garden storage shed.

Behind the main house is the barn, where Paul builds furniture and works on cars

Daughter Oona stands near the candy-striped wardrobe in the entryway.

Kirkpatrick also constructed the laminate kitchen cabinets topped with Corian in Glacier White. Appliances are by Thermador; the satin nickel door hardware is by Mockett.

Now that the interior’s palette is firmly in place, Winterhalder has slowly been adding splashes of color. E27 pendant lamps from Muuto in the kitchen and guest room have red cords; one wall in the guest room is also red, with matching red locker storage. The inside of the front door is painted bright green. "For me, they’re kids’ colors," she says. "I just love them."

In such a small space "you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision," says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.

The kitchen window was designed to look into the Goodchilds' daughter's home.

This stylized vintage trailer is the image of small-scale luxury.

Ginge’s penchant for the bright red Varenna cabinets the couple splurged on is matched only by her love of animals; rescue pets are de rigueur around the house.

@laneylainc: "Our home studio is now accented by a lovely candle from Skultuna."

The interiors of Hugh Smallen's 1963 Becker House are accented by a rich blue that connects the two levels, while a vibrant yellow draws attention towards the living room.

Furniture with emphasized linear elements helps prevent the appearance of clutter in small spaces. It's particularly effective when highlighted in playful colors like the blue bench storage rack in this London guesthouse.&nbsp;

This interior shot of one of El Cosmico's teepees pairs life on the road with the American dream.

Natural light floods the interior thanks to Solatubes. Barn lights from HiLite offer additional illumination. Curtiss left the Ultratouch blue denim insulation exposed in the ceiling. "We asked the insulation supplier if we could check the denim batch colors," she says. "We didn't want black mixed in with the washed blue color. He thought we were crazy."

The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized-steel and a unique resin that provides structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with a R-29 rating that's twice the required amount. "We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems," says Bercy. "We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time," says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors from a company called Fleetwood. "They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside," says Bercy. The word "doorknob" isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. "We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware," says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.

