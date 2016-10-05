Outdoor-sy Interior Design

Try a little Mother Nature, and check out Homee 's designer tips on how to do it right!

Adding a touch of green can go a long way--making your space feel more inviting and relaxing. From eucalyptus branches to pots of succulents, greenery will bring the beauty of nature into your home.

If taking care of a plant sounds scary (we get it), seek out a photograph or painting of your favorite getaway instead!

You can never go wrong with fresh blooms in every nook and cranny, but sometimes, there just isn't enough time to get out and pick them. Glancing up at a beautiful arrangement, if even in a picture, can bring both warmth and color to your happy place.

Leaf-like:

Grab a few fall leaves and place them on your wall to add texture and seasonal pizzazz!









Don't let home decor overwhelm you...sometimes, the answer is right in your backyard!

