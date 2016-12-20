Get Equipped For Your Upcoming Holiday Travels With These Products
View Photos

Get Equipped For Your Upcoming Holiday Travels With These Products

Add to
Like
Share
By Paige Alexus / Published by Paige Alexus
Hurry—there’s only a few more days until the holidays hit us with full force!

We know these next two weeks will take you all over the place, whether it’s on an overseas adventure, a quick stop to see the family, or a road trip that will take you across state lines. Make sure you’re prepared with the tools you’ll need to make your travels smooth and enjoyable. Here, we’ve gathered seven products that we know will bring something special to your trip.

To throw in the backseat for a quick overnight visit...

Aer Duffel Pack 2
Aer Duffel Pack 2
Huckberry
An intelligent duffel with multiple ways to carry. Aer’s bags quickly became a house favorite when we first got our hands on ‘em a couple years ago, and since then Aer’s been hard at work redesigning every bag in their lineup from the ground up to make them better than ever.
Shop Now

For staying organized, on-schedule, and inspired...

So that you're always entertained and jamming out...

For the carry-on that does way more than just keep your belongings stored...

So that you're always warm and cozy...

So that you're never stranded without power to your device...

To keep all your important goods safe and contained...

If you there's a product you're excited to take with you throughout your travels this holiday season, let us know in the comments! 