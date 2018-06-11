You Won't Want to Leave This Cozy Cabin in New Zealand

Not too long ago, Kenny and Heidi Smith started talking about investing their money. The outdoor-loving, Queensland–based couple thought they might like to buy a property with some of their savings.

The couple wanted their cabin to mesh with its beautiful natural surroundings. "To us, this meant small," says Kenny. "We wanted the design to put you right into the landscape, and by making it small we feel drawn to the night sky and mountains that surround us."

"But we couldn’t get inspired with the idea of buying something we didn’t care about, renting it out, then flipping it for profit," says Kenny.

"We have two children who were coming into early adulthood, and as it became apparent that they would start becoming more independent and move out of the family home, I felt drawn to the idea of having a sort of temple that would call all of us to this place to reconnect with the outdoors."