Stocking Stuffers That Will Please the Modernists in Your Life
Stocking Stuffers That Will Please the Modernists in Your Life

By Paige Alexus
We all know it can be hard to find modern, sophisticated, and fun gifts to fill holiday stockings.

For some expert advice, we turned to Gessato's Davide Carbone. As one of our publishing partners who continuously shares his point of view with the community, Carbone focuses on the fine details and passion that can be found in design. 

Take a look at what he’ll be filling stockings with this year, and make sure to follow his Dwell profile here.


Tanner Goods Memori Brass Pen, $65

Perfect for writing thoughts and ideas, this brass pen will age beautifully and become one-of-a-kind. Tanner Goods Memori Brass Pen, $65

A minimalist LED clock activated by the clap of your hands. Jack Spade Cube Alarm Clock, $30

A modern design gem that references vintage music boxes and pays homage to an iconic composer. Siebensachen Diamond Music Box, $115

Practical and minimalist, we can’t help but love the simplicity of this helix-shaped keyring. Craighill Closed Helix Keyring, $24

&nbsp;The classiest way to charge and sync your smartphone and other gadgets. Native Union BELT Cable USB-A to USB-C, $23.99&nbsp;

Probably one of the few designs that would make anyone happy to see socks in their Christmas stocking. Nice Laundry Dreamer VI socks, $49

Ideal for writers, artists, and designers, they also come with water-resistant pressed cotton covers for a classic look. Postalco Jeans Dark notebooks, $18–$33

For the ones who value both comfort and innovative design, these indoor/outdoor slippers will be a welcome sight this Christmas. Mahabis Classic Slippers, $99&nbsp;

Natural and nourishing, it blends bee pollen, oats, coconut oil, and essential oils to care for the skin and soul. Hold Soap in Roseville, $9 &nbsp;&nbsp;

The portable design is perfect for bringing light (and a subtle cypress fig perfume) anywhere. Apolis Transit Issue Table Candle, $24

Iconic Italian design meets functionality and playfulness. Deign Memorabilia Carrot Globe Kitchen Timer, $39

Do you have any suggestions of other modern stocking stuffers that could fit in this roundup? Let us know in the comments!