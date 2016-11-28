View Photos
Stocking Stuffers That Will Please the Modernists in Your Life
By Paige Alexus –
We all know it can be hard to find modern, sophisticated, and fun gifts to fill holiday stockings.
For some expert advice, we turned to Gessato's Davide Carbone. As one of our publishing partners who continuously shares his point of view with the community, Carbone focuses on the fine details and passion that can be found in design.
Take a look at what he’ll be filling stockings with this year, and make sure to follow his Dwell profile here.
Tanner Goods Memori Brass Pen, $65
