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If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both WorldsView 13 Photos

If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds

Moored in Seattle’s Portage Bay, the 1958 residence by architect Gerald van Slyck conjures up cabin vibes with cozy wood-wrapped interiors.
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Location: 3130 Portage Bay Place E #C, Seattle, Washington

Price: $1,175,000

Year Built: 1958

Original Architect: Gerald Van Slyck

Footprint: 833 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath) 

From the Agent: "Come live in your custom floating home with 43-foot moorage, parking, and a well-managed HOA. Enjoy the perfect balance of lakeside tranquility and city convenience in this floating home by architect Gerald Van Slyck. Vaulted ceilings and expansive windows flood the home with natural light, while two outdoor spaces offer seamless indoor/outdoor living on the water. A rare and atypical 43-foot moorage offers exceptional flexibility to accommodate a wide range of vessels, including sailboats. A well-managed HOA covers utilities and supports long-term upkeep for easy ownership. Live on the lake with quick access to Seattle’s metropolitan neighborhoods, dining, cafes, and entertainment."

The houseboat has been staged by furniture maker Keeps, rug design practice Studio Tenjung, and local vintage design shop In The Comfort Of.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The houseboat has been staged by furniture maker Keeps, rug design practice Studio Tenjung, and local vintage design shop In The Comfort Of.  

If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 2 of 12 -

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A 1950s modular sofa by Martin Borenstein anchors the living, accented by Studio Tenjung’s Liwu yak wool rug.&nbsp;

A 1950s modular sofa by Martin Borenstein anchors the living, accented by Studio Tenjung’s Liwu yak wool rug. 

If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 4 of 12 -
The houseboat is moored in Portage Bay, which connects to Lake Union and is close to Seattle’s Gas Works Park.&nbsp;

The houseboat is moored in Portage Bay, which connects to Lake Union and is close to Seattle’s Gas Works Park. 

If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 6 of 12 -
If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 7 of 12 -
If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 8 of 12 -
If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 9 of 12 -
If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 10 of 12 -
The open-concept bedroom is outfitted with an Architect bed and nightstands by Keeps.&nbsp;

The open-concept bedroom is outfitted with an Architect bed and nightstands by Keeps. 

If You Love Midcenturies and Houseboats, This $1.2M Floating Home Has the Best of Both Worlds - Photo 12 of 12 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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