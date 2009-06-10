George Nelson Criss Cross Bubble Lamps

The lamps were originally maufactured by Howard Miller, who also produced his clocks, from the early 1950s until 1979. Modernica reissued the lamps in the 1990s and gave them names (Saucer, Ball, Cigar, Apple, Pear, Criss Cross, Lantern, and Propeller) to replace their original identifiers: catalog numbers. When the hanging lamps were made by Howard Miller, customers could add "CC" to their orders to have any of the lamps created in in the criss-cross pattern. Now, Modernica has added the criss-cross versions of the Ball, Cigar, and Pear to its regular lineup (which already included the Criss Cross Saucer lamp). For more, visit modernica.net.

Image courtesy of Modernica