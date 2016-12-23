Geometric Perfection at the Center of this Minimalist Master Bathroom
When Wayne decided to expand and remodel his master bath, he had a vision in mind of a sleek space in Contemporary style perfectly framed by rectangular shapes. What used to be closet space was being added to the master bath, meaning everything could now be moved around: the tub, the sinks, the toilet, etc. He decided to let Arcbazar designers put his vision on paper and we were delighted to see the results.
The design we are covering today was selected by the client - Wayne - as a winning one. Created by Mai Nguyen, a UK-based designer, this master bath design managed to beat 41 (!) other submissions.
In addition to his vision of the style of the bathroom, the client also had specific requirements as to some of the items used, including:
- Sonobath - Hydros sinks w/steel grid drain
- Gessi - Rettangolo collection faucet
- Duravit "Vero" - wall hung toilet with Geberit - Sigma 80 Touch Free 28 flusher
- 8x12 or larger polished Travertine or Limestone in the earth tones for the walls and floor.
This design is a minimalist heaven with earth tones perfectly balancing out the strictness of lines. If you are interested in learning what items were used in this design, you will find the full list here.
Wayne was pleased as well. "I really enjoyed this competition," he shares. "There were so many creative submissions for my Bathroom Remodel that it was very difficult to choose. I picked the Top 3 that I liked and gave Honorable to 9 others. I would like to thank all of the Designers."
While we absolutely love this design, we think it's definitely worth checking out the rest of the submissions as you may find a number of them equally stunning.
Do you feel inspired already? There's no better time to start planning your bathroom remodel. Start a competition on Arcbazar and crowdsource designs from our talented network of thousands of designers. It's affordable and fun.