A Riotous Makeover for a Generic High-Rise Home

Like many new apartments, this five-bedroom unit in Ganei Tikva, Israel, was clean, contemporary, and totally lacking in charisma when its first owners, a young couple with a toddler, arrived.

Working with interior design firm EN Studio, the family burnished the space with industrial materials and monochromatic colors, including black accents in the communal spaces and more vibrant hues in the bedrooms. The home’s new centerpiece, a shelving unit/room divider made of iron, wood, and bubbly vintage glass, is a functional and sculptural synthesis of the style the residents brought with them.