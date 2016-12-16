Gansevoort Turks + Caicos launches luxury oceanfront villas



Coast Architects and D’Amico Design Associates (DADA) have taken the crisp lines and contemporary aesthetic found at Gansevoort Turks + Caicos and reimagined it into five recently launched four- and five-bedroom oceanfront villas. Located on the spectacular southern shore of Providenciales in an area known as Turtle Tail, owners will enjoy the privacy of a luxury oceanfront villa, with the amenities of a modern beachside resort. Owners also will have the option to rent their villas through the resort, making it even easier for those not based in the Caribbean to manage the properties.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample





The new residences are rich in both texture and modernity. Layouts of the homes are a fresh take of a traditional courtyard house with multiple options for indoor/outdoor living. A generous high ceiling living space opens to swimming pools on either side – an infinity pool overlooking the turquoise blue ocean on one side, and a plunge pool sheltered from the prevailing winter breeze on the other. Materials and finishes pay homage to the site, including a native stone clad wall which acts as a linking element as one transitions through the inside and outside spaces. Inside, a neutral color palate prevails in order not to detract from the sites’ raw natural elements of water, stone and wood.







The elevated waterfront land offers seclusion with the hill top behind acting as a natural barrier and provides magnificent southern views of the Caicos Banks with its incredible turquoise water. Each Villa has a unique swimming platform at the ocean level providing easy access the pristine sandy bottomed turquoise waters.Villas start at $3.75-$4.2 million and range from 7,979 to 8,871 square feet, each one sitting on approximately half an acre of elevated hillside.















