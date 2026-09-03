Her Multifamily Detroit Home Is Part Design Studio, Part Neighborhood Gathering Spot

Early in her career, designer Chelsea Hyduk worked for a prefab-home company. You can see how the experience shaped her aesthetic when you look at Gable North, the 2,300-square-foot, two-unit residential building she recently designed in collaboration with Michelle Kleinman in Detroit’s burgeoning Core City neighborhood. It was built using precut structural insulated panels, and Chelsea chose to leave the oriented strand board raw as a unifying finish for the lofted interiors. "It’s like wallpaper, adding warmth and texture to the space," she says.