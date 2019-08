A palette of white-on-white textures and materials defines the living room. Venlet is joined by Lippens and their daughter, Nylah-Noy, on the Bendy Bay sectional—a modular, undulating fiberglass frame topped with leather cushions that he produced for Viteo in 2007. Cast-iron columns original to the structure, lacquered IKEA cabinets, and a custom stainless-steel countertop lined with a variant of Venlet’s Burdekin barstools make up the galley-style kitchen.