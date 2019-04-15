At designer and interior architect Danny Venlet’s home and atelier in Brussels, arched transom windows original to the structure harken back to its history as one of the city’s several béguinages—enclosed communities founded by a semi-monastic Christian order and built in a traditional Flemish style. Venlet enlarged the glass panes beneath, which overlook the courtyard. In bold juxtaposition to the architecture, his own product and furniture designs, including his 2007 Cage Aux Folles stainless-steel wire baskets, often reference industrial materials and aviation-inspired forms.