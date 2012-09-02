Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer: We were trying to think about what designs people will still be using and remembering in 20 years. Classics, the way I think about them at least, aren't always the objects that are the most groundbreaking, but are more the ones that people really want to live with." With that in mind, Khemsurov and Singer recommend Grcic's Mayday Lamp for Flos, Jason Miller's Antler Chandelier for Roll & Hill, Zero-In Table by Barber Ogersby for Established & Sons, the Bouroullec brothers' Steelwood Chair for Magis, Moooi's Dear Ingo Lamp by Ron Gilad, Lindsey Adelman's bubble chandeliers, and Oskar Zieta's Plopp Stool.