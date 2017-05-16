The Frame by Yves Behar for Samsung

Resulting from a collaboration between Samsung and Fuseproject, The Frame is the first TV of its kind that turns into a vivid and responsive display for art. Though this basic idea isn't completely new, the team behind the project has designed it physically and experientially for art at its core, turning it into an innovative experience that art lovers can purchase this spring.



Rather than allowing your TV to take up valuable wall space while not in use, you can now bring a multifunctional and inspirational art gallery into your home.

Founded by Yves Béhar and based in San Francisco, Fuseproject worked with international curator Elise Van Middelem to source exclusive work from acclaimed artists around the globe. It features a display experience with motion sensors that turn the screen back on when someone enters the space. It also has dimming sensors that adjust the screen's backlighting, making the art look as real as possible. For a customizable result, you can choose a variety of frame materials and shades that are often used to display art.

The Frame gives you access to work by internationally recognized artists from various cultures and backgrounds.

Fuseproject consulted art world experts in order to display the art properly on the screen. Rather than installing built-in matting, they added it digitally in high-definition.

The physical bezel of the frame is customizable with white, black, or wood veneer. Sensors hidden on the bottom of the frame ensure that it doesn’t waste power when no one is in the room.