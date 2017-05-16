The Frame by Yves Behar for Samsung
Resulting from a collaboration between Samsung and Fuseproject, The Frame is the first TV of its kind that turns into a vivid and responsive display for art. Though this basic idea isn't completely new, the team behind the project has designed it physically and experientially for art at its core, turning it into an innovative experience that art lovers can purchase this spring.
Founded by Yves Béhar and based in San Francisco, Fuseproject worked with international curator Elise Van Middelem to source exclusive work from acclaimed artists around the globe. It features a display experience with motion sensors that turn the screen back on when someone enters the space. It also has dimming sensors that adjust the screen's backlighting, making the art look as real as possible. For a customizable result, you can choose a variety of frame materials and shades that are often used to display art.
Make sure to keep up with Fuseproject to learn the exact details of how you can get your hands on The Frame later this spring.