From drab to fab - 10 old IKEA sofas that were given a major facelift
To illustrate just how easy it is to update and extend the life of an old IKEA sofa, we purchased 10 drab-looking ones - well past their glory days - off an auction site and gave them a major Bemz-makeover. We enlisted the help of some of our favourite interior stylists, influencers and fashion bloggers to curate the look. The revamped sofas were sold off again and thus the loop was closed.
Our business is founded upon the idea of extending the life of IKEA furniture. We believe that great style and eco-friendly practices can coincide. Instead of sentencing a perfectly good sofa to a landfill, simply updating the cover can make all the difference and is a great way to inject a little personality and pizazz.
We collaborated with Frida Ramstedt, stylist and trendspotter at Trendenser - Sweden’s largest interior blog; Petra Tungården - editor in chief at Metro Mode and blogger extraordinaire; Emma Elwin - stylist and co-founder of Make it Last, a platform dedicated to sustainable design and lastly, super stylist Pella Hedeby.
Luxe art deco vibes influenced Frida Ramstedt’s curation. A luscious, zinc grey cover in Zaragoza Vintage Velvet (one of many collaborations we have with Designers Guild) gave a bare IKEA Nockeby an on-trend makeover. Paired with a modern coffee table, stacked chrome Fritz Nagel candle holders and viridescent palm fronds, the look is complete.
Petra Tungården selected a simple IKEA Karlstad sofa. With its clean lines and streamlined shape, it’s no wonder that this piece is a designer favourite. Petra’s signature style was conveyed through her choice of a cover in dark green Viridian Zaragoza Vintage Velvet. A tactile shag rug, sleek marble table and contemporary art inject a dose of glamour.
Emma Elwin of Make it Last is a firm believer that design and sustainability can coincide. Therefore it was only natural that she selected a Bemz cover in sophisticated Silver Grey Brunna Melange fabric from our Respect collection made of 100% recycled material. Her Nordic-inspired look is simple yet chic.
Stylist extraordinaire, Pella Hedeby’s pared-back, minimal aesthetic still packs a bold punch with high-and-low contrasts and a carefully curated colour palette. A battered old IKEA Klippan sofa was given a contemporary facelift with a luxuriously relaxed loose fitting linen cover in a pale grey nuance.
Naturally, we had to join in on the fun. We saved six sofas from the butcher’s block - the sadder, the better - and transformed them into bold, eye-catching creations. The not-so-subtle pop culture references (Stranger Things , anyone?), Pantone’s colour of the year 2017 and bold primary shades guided our styling choices.
Bemz own curations