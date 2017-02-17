From drab to fab - 10 old IKEA sofas that were given a major facelift

To illustrate just how easy it is to update and extend the life of an old IKEA sofa, we purchased 10 drab-looking ones - well past their glory days - off an auction site and gave them a major Bemz-makeover. We enlisted the help of some of our favourite interior stylists, influencers and fashion bloggers to curate the look. The revamped sofas were sold off again and thus the loop was closed.



Our business is founded upon the idea of extending the life of IKEA furniture. We believe that great style and eco-friendly practices can coincide. Instead of sentencing a perfectly good sofa to a landfill, simply updating the cover can make all the difference and is a great way to inject a little personality and pizazz.

We collaborated with Frida Ramstedt, stylist and trendspotter at Trendenser - Sweden’s largest interior blog; Petra Tungården - editor in chief at Metro Mode and blogger extraordinaire; Emma Elwin - stylist and co-founder of Make it Last, a platform dedicated to sustainable design and lastly, super stylist Pella Hedeby.