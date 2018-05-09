Organize your bookshelf. Rearrange volumes by author, by genre, or any way you’d like—just not by color, please.

Test out all your pens and markers. That feeling when you go to write something down and wind up dragging a dry pen across a notepad? Never again. Throw them out.

Rearrange your living room. You bought that sectional for its flexibility, so give it a go. Flip the whole room over. Change your life.

Mend your clothes. Darn socks. Sew buttons back on. Adjust the length of a skirt, or give your old jeans a new look with a raw hem.