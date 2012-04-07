Fritz Hansen Stomps on Knockoffs

This video (below) makes a compelling visual case for the durability and value of authentic design, versus flimsier and poorly constructed knockoffs. Of course, this isn't the way most of us treat our chairs, but presumably the lower quality shows through in other ways over time. I'd be interested to see another, more nuanced video that gets into that—that seems more relevant to most consumers. Though, admittedly, not as fun and dramatic to watch. Here's a Fritz Hansen dude stomping on knockoffs of the Series 7 chair till they snap in half... and showing what happens when he gives the same treatment to a 'real' model: