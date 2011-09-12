Friday Finds 12.09.11

Aaron: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy



I happened to be in London when the new film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, an excellent new adaptation of John le Carré's great thriller, came out in England in late September. I saw it opening night in Notting Hill and (barring the price of a movie for two in London, $37, no popcorn) it was great. It's a taut, moody espionage film that thrives more on the possibility of violence than breathless gunplay and has wonderful performances all around. The period notes in the production design were spot-on, but mostly Gary Oldman struck the perfect balance of steely cunning and choking sadness. It opens today in America. Go see it.



Jaime: Paint Can Display, Designed by Thomas Bernstrand







This is super random, but I really enjoyed watching this short video of a project by Swedish designer Thomas Bernstrand in action: a display for a Stockholm shop that dispenses small cans of paint, in a sort of Whack-a-Mole manner. Am I crazy, or is this strangely satisfying and calming to watch?



Diana: Jamie Livingston's Polaroid of the Day



The idea of life as art and performance isn't the newest idea on the block, but it's surely one of the most captivating, playing into our voyeuristic desires and giving a glimpse into the private side of a person. This series of Polaroids was taken by photographer Jamie Livingston starting with a 1979 shot of his girlfriend and ending with a 1997 image of him on his deathbed. Something tells me that a .jpg of the day wouldn't be as powerful—long live analog.



Tammy: B&W Look Back on Odd Times



Way before the days of massive digitally manipulated images in pursuit of a good laugh and top spot on icanhascheezburger.com, strange moments were actually captured on film. Fear not, the photo blog Black and White WTF has compiled these—sometimes hilarious, sometimes way too weird—gems for your viewing pleasure.



Katie: Time Lapse View of Earth from Space



