French Architect Odile Decq Designs Captivating Museums, Yachts, and Fruit Bowls

Architect, academic, and rock star—Odile Decq is a triple threat in the eyes of the global design cognoscenti, who have recognized her bold talent with accolades (a Gold Lion at the Venice Biennale) and commissions ranging from restaurants to museums to banks. Decq has just added education to her CV as the dean of a new cross-disciplinary school in Lyon, France, called Confluence. We spoke with Decq about her layered approach that melds architecture and design.



Do you have certain designers or furnishings that you love to use?