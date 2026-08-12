How “Frasier” Brought ’90s Minimalism to the Masses

In 1996, when I turned 16, my uncle mailed me a copy of the script for the Frasier Season 4 opening episode with every cast member’s signature on it, including the dog’s (Moose, as you likely already know). This is because my uncle, Joe Keenan, was a writer (and later, also an executive producer) of the show and had snuck my name into the script under two different characters: Daphne’s friend Megan [sic!] who was having a birthday, and Daphne’s ex-fiancé Clive Roddy, who suddenly resurfaced. This episode, "The Two Mrs. Cranes," is one of the most highly lauded of the show’s entire 11-season run, earning special nods from Variety, IMDb, and IndieWire. I have been riding that Must See TV! high for three decades.

Frasier had an incredible run with an unprecedented 37 Emmy wins, a record broken only by Game of Thrones. If I may brag for a moment on Joe’s behalf: he has five Emmy awards, two Writers Guild of America awards, and a GLAAD Media Award, just for his work on Frasier, not including any of his other accolades, and this is all before he even turned 45. So basically very, very similar to my own career as I write this article at age 45.

At left, Joe humoring me in his office. At right, he has so many awards they barely fit in his awards bookshelf.

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Joe’s office is a treasure trove of artifacts, from photographs to set props, documenting this period in his career. These days, he is working on a new series of books, but in the absence of Frasier’s famed production designer, the late Roy Christopher, he took a break to let me ask him questions about the show’s set production, occasionally reminding me that he is not a set designer, but a writer.

Joe on set with Kelsey Grammer and Sir Patrick Stewart, a literal Knight.

Incredibly, Joe has a little maquette of the set, created in painstaking detail by Roy Christopher, that sets the scene for the wormhole we’re about to enter together.

I know, right?

Therapist and radio host Frasier Crane lived in unit 1901 of the fictional luxury high-rise Elliott Bay Towers condominium building in Seattle. Frasier is neither villain nor hero, because he’s not a bad guy but he is so pompous and neurotic that we don’t exactly thrill to him either. This is where Roy Christopher’s brilliant choice of ’90s minimalism comes in: it skirts the villainous characteristics of Cassina modernism or an off-the-rails postmodernist color scheme while promoting an aspirational sense of contemporary design through subtle notes of Art Deco and ethnographic ephemera. It’s so postmodern in its referential post-ness that it’s new, and it’s so neutral-toned that it feels vaguely relatable, if a little precious. This period of ’90s minimalism gave rise to designers like Christian Liaigre and Holly Hunt, whose legacies of tasteful plainness produced enough imitators over time that it lost definition with each replication, to eventually birth such mass-market dullness as Crate & Barrel and RH, a lasting influence so deep that it makes Ikea look downright radical. But from the set of Frasier, Roy Christopher emerged an O.G. decor influencer. I’d hazard a guess that Frasier was the first time a giant swath of America came to experience interior design meant to represent wealth that wasn’t slathered in gold and marble. It was quiet and sophisticated.

Moose sits on a Marcel Breuer Wassily chair, originally designed in 1925, in this promotional still. The set also featured a Charles and Ray Eames 670/671 lounge chair and ottoman, originally designed in 1956.

In the pilot episode, Frasier’s elderly father Martin moves in alongside his caregiver Daphne, displacing the Marcel Breuer Wassily chair in Frasier’s carefully curated "eclectic" interior with a hideously proletarian recliner in stained, threadbare ’70s-era upholstery. The introduction of the recliner is so disruptive and so key to defining the personalities and backstories of the characters that it is, itself, central to the show (and the set).

The apartment set with Martin’s recliner. In later interviews, Roy Christopher referred to the chair as "disreputable."

Other furniture on set includes a sofa by set decorator Sharon Viljoen based on Coco Chanel’s own sofa in her 1920s atelier in Italian suede, which I think proves our point about replication dilution.

At left, the sofa from the set, which sold for a whopping $52,000 at auction last year. At right, Baronne Edmond de Rothschild, French actress Anouk Aimee, Marie-Helen de Rothschild (Baroness Guy de Rothschild), and designer Coco Chanel sitting on the inspiration sofa.

A Floating Ball end table designed by Nick Berman in 1994 fits Frasier’s Seattle interior perfectly because it’s such a ’90s contemporary craft vibe, very almost Dakota Jackson, very urbane.

The Nick Berman Floating Ball table sold for $32,500 at auction last year.

The set’s coffee table, another Viljoen fabrication, is based on a 1918 coffee table designed by Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann.

At left, Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann (1879-1933) Cabanel Basse-Boule Indian Rosewood Table; at right, the replica table seen on set.

A surprise inclusion for me was the Laddie John Dill diptych hanging by the fireplace. This feels so deep cut for Frasier, it almost makes me respect him more. Except, at first, whether by mistake or not, he installed it upside down.

At left, the Laddie John Dill is installed upside down in earlier seasons; at right, Dill working on an art piece commissioned by the city of Santa Monica.

Dill, a graduate of the legendary Chouinard, was a member of California’s "Light and Space" movement. The work on set is from a good 30 years after his major light sculptures—a totally different body of work in cement and glass at a very different value threshold—but still, Dill bragging rights. It provides a couple things the interior needs: color, texture, and the sense that Frasier supports the local contemporary arts. From 1990 to 1992, Dill was showing exclusively on the West coast, including a solo show at the Linda Farris Gallery in Seattle. It’s something an art advisor would have pushed Frasier on just based on name recognition alone (I know, I am so deep in the weeds here that I have imagined his conversations with his nonexistent art advisor; please send help). But that’s also totally what the case would have been with the Dale Chihuly Macchia blown glass vessel, which appears suddenly and without explanation in Episode 3 of Season 5, halfway through the show’s run, replacing what looked like some sort of faux pre-Colombian frog sculpture.

At left, the before: a faux pre-Colombian sculpture, affectionately nicknamed "Froggy" by the production team, a humorous nod to Frasier’s assumed worldliness. At right, the after: with Dale Chihuly’s Macchia.

There are so many ways in which this Chihuly is perfect for Frasier and I’m thrilled to explain them all here. First: pedestal too small!! You put a giant glass sculpture with an asymmetrical overhang on a blind corner? What are you, an oblivious blowhard? (Frasier humor!) The appearance of the Macchia in 1997 was peak Chihuly rise-to-fame timing. In that year alone, Chihuly had 14 museum exhibitions, including the famed Chihuly Over Venice in which he installed his blown glass chandeliers along the canals of Venice, Italy, the birthplace of artistic glass production (lol at the arrogance). This was also the moment he was completing the enormous, iconic installation that still remains at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, arguably the commission that launched him into our lexicon. When we talk about Dale Chihuly, this is the Chihuly we’re envisioning in our minds: Chihuly, king of the ’90s. And minimalist it is not. By Season 8, it gets a formal namecheck on air when Frasier admonishes his father, saying "For God’s sake, how many times do I have to tell you my Chihuly is not a trash can!"

Joe relays that for the show’s 100th episode, which coincided with the fictional 1,000th episode of Frasier’s radio show, they filmed on location in Seattle, which afforded them a nice afternoon excursion to Chihuly’s studio. Joe claims to not remember much from that visit because he was preoccupied with last minute script tweaks, and I’m frankly in awe that he could have so easily forgotten an extremely colorful man in an eyepatch, but the physical evidence of the day remains: Joe walked away with no fewer than four books about Chihuly’s great mastery. (As an aside, does it make anyone else laugh that Massimo Vignelli designed Chihuly’s big monograph? Talk about a flex!) Which leads me to a longer aside: has a contemporary craft artist infiltrated the public consciousness so deftly as Dale Chihuly? He is the contemporary Tiffany—a name thrown around to refer to some kind of artful glass object (regardless of authenticity) that has a distinct style and denotes a certain level of wealth, an entry level understanding of decor that feels akin to, say, shopping at Eileen Fisher instead of the Gap. It represents something aspirational, a sense of connoisseurship, or superiority. I can mock Chihuly’s cheesiness and datedness all I want, but the joke’s on me because his works do what they set out to do—they inspire awe, create public wonderment and joy, cement brand and name recognition, and I couldn’t afford one if I tried, so my insults are powerless against him (and, if you take a minute to google Chihuly’s early neon work, you might find yourself in a kombucha girl moment second-guessing your years of derision). Plus, Chihuly and I both got name-checked on Frasier so, in a way, we are bonded for life.

At left, the Chihuly exhibit at the Seattle Art Museum in 1992; at right, the Chihuly seen on set.

But I digress. How did such a boisterous object end up in this distinctly minimalist set built for a man with such renowned anal retention? Isn’t it so perfect, though, that Frasier collects contemporary glass? If the show were still airing (and I mean the original show here, and not the miserable reboot) we’d be watching a 70-something year-old stumble around his penthouse, unable to move because the Chihuly was but the gateway to his contemporary glass hoarding and now he can barely see above his giant Lino Tagliapietra Dinosaur to yell to Daphne for help. Much in the way the recliner became an icon and represents Martin, I’m declaring that the Chihuly is the ultimate defining imagery for Frasier. I can’t think of another television show with an artwork of value like this on set that was so absolutely period-correct and expertly psychologically-profiled. In a 2006 interview for the Archive of American Television, an oral history recorded by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation, Roy Christopher estimates the original production budget was around $250,000 (that’s roughly $570,000 in 2026 dollars). By Season 5 the show was big enough to have spent $60,000 on just the Dale Chihuly. It was kept secure under lock and key off-set at the soundstage, and when the set was dressed, it was guarded by security.

Roy Christopher even made a tiny Chihuly for the maquette, could you just die?

After the show ended in 2004, there was not much information as to what happened to the objects for the next two decades. A large chunk of the furniture and objects from the set came up for sale at Julien’s in May 2025 with CBS listed as the provenance, but the Macchia was noticeably absent. One rumor was that John Mahoney (Martin) took it home with him, but that was dispelled with the sale of Mahoney’s estate in 2018 which illustrated that the Chihuly in his collection was completely different. Redditors also accused Peri Gilpin (Roz) of having run off with the Chihuly, but it turned out she also just owned a different example.

A Joe cameo (center) in Frasier’s final episode.

Following the 100th episode’s filming in Seattle, the main actors were gifted their own Chihuly vessels by the show’s producers. Which, for me, only furthers the idea that the Chihuly, like the recliner, is a central icon of the show. The real Chihuly Macchia from the set sold quietly at Bonhams in 2023, with no information given as to its provenance of the last 20 years except for a very brief footnote in the catalogue mentioning it had a previous life on the set of Frasier—how curious! How uncharacteristically demure! It sold for $28,050, including buyer’s premium, which, to be honest, feels about half what I would have expected. Secondary market is notoriously lower than primary market pricing, but, damn, if Frasier’s Chihuly can’t even crack $30,000 in this economy, we are all fucked.

Joe’s maquette actually makes very clear how tiny Frasier’s condo really is (says a woman who lived in a 300-square-foot apartment for 12 years). There is like zero room to move around in the main room, and, Joe pointed out, what rich person has a dining table that only seats four? But with simple sleight-of-hand, the production team really had us believing this radio show therapist had a truly luxurious, modern setup. It delivered a different point of reference for modern wealth, one that was elegant in its absence of opulence, and free of the frills of the wealth of yore (and what was to come, even). Frasier didn’t need a mansion, he had a condo downtown and, frankly, everything about that is chic and aspirational.

Joe kept the Scrabble board prop from the last episode of Frasier, which was touched by Laura Linney.