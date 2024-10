Price Tower was listed as one of Wright’s most significant works by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in 1960 and on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2007. After years of financial struggles, private investors bought the debt-saddled skyscraper for $10 (and the assumption of a standing $600,000 loan), promising to invest $10 million in improvements to the building.