Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Major Residential Masterpiece Could Be Yours for $7.2 Million

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a price drop of $8,000,000 to $7,200,000.

Located in New Canaan, Connecticut on a 15-acre piece of wooded land that looks over the Noroton River, 432 Frogtown Road was first built for Joyce and John Rayward and has only been in the hands of two other owners. Most recently, businessman and philanthropist Ted Stanley lived in the home with his wife Veda for more than 20 years until he passed away in January of last year. Also known as the "Rayward-Shepherd House" or "Tirranna," Wright designed this spectacular home during the last years of his life while he was completing the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

