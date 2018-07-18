Frank Lloyd Wright’s Iconic Ennis House Is Listed For $23M

Of the many architectural landmarks in Los Angeles, few are as iconic of Hollywood’s film industry as the Ennis House.

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and built by his son in 1924 for retailer Charles Ennis and his wife, Mabel, the 6,200-square-foot residence has been featured dozens of times in film and television—including Rush Hour, Twin Peaks, Mullholand Drive, and most famously, in the 1982 film Blade Runner.