Jeweler Karl Stittgen’s $1.2M Island Home Is an Ode to Frank Lloyd Wright

Location: 3326 Port Washington Road, Pender Island, British Columbia, Canada Price: $1,689,000 CAD (approximately $1,184,598 USD) Year Built: 1994

Designer: Karl Stittgen Footprint: Main house: 2,800 square feet (2 beds, 2 baths); Guest house: 650 square feet (1 bed, 1 bath) Lot Size: 6 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Halcyon Days — an enduring work of art born from fortitude and love. The late British Columbia–based artist Karl Stittgen designed and built this North Pender Island residence with his beloved wife, Nora, as a tribute to Frank Lloyd Wright. Set high on a private six-acre property overlooking the ocean, the estate includes a 2,800-square-foot main residence, a tea house, a separate 650-square-foot guest cottage, an elevator, and two kilns. True to Wright’s principles, the house emphasizes horizontal lines, natural materials, an open floor plan, carefully placed windows, and an integration of architecture, furnishings, and landscape. Custom built-in furniture appears throughout the home. The single-level main house is reached via natural rock steps from the driveway, with an elevator providing additional access. Inside, large windows—including a distinctive triangular one that projects outwards—open the living spaces into the view of the forest below and the ocean beyond. Extensive custom woodwork is paired with aggregate stone flooring, gray counters and tile, and a restrained palette of brown, gray, and white.

At the heart of the living area is the library, where custom shelves, a built-in study, and seating are lit by a geometric skylight. A central stone fireplace separates the sanctuary from the living area. Above it, the white wall is engraved with the Latin phrase Voluisse mihi, satis est: ‘To have wanted, for me, is enough.’ Born in Bad Dürkheim, Germany, in 1930, Stittgen arrived in Vancouver in 1952 and established himself as a watchmaker and jeweler in West Vancouver. He became a key player in Vancouver’s active midcentury art and design scene as his bold, architecturally inspired jewelry gained international recognition. In 1962, he stepped away from jewelry design for a time to join the Frank Lloyd Wright Fellowship at Taliesen West. He later opened stores in Calgary, San Francisco, and New York, and in 2009 received a British Columbia Creative Achievement Award of Distinction for his ‘profound and lasting impact on applied art and design in British Columbia.’ After retiring from the jewelry business in 1995, Karl and Nora turned their attention toward what would become their ultimate collaborative work: their own home. Karl meticulously developed Halcyon Days around Wright’s ideas about architecture and daily life while continuing his own creative practice in ceramics.

Following Nora’s death, Karl spent his remaining years in the property’s compact one-bedroom guest cottage, using it as both his residence and studio. Although small, it makes effective use of space and contains a more recently upgraded kitchen, a bathroom, and a living area with a woodburning fireplace. Near-finished pieces, unfinished ceramics, and raw materials from Karl’s practice remain untouched in the guest house today. An extraordinary sanctuary for an artist or collector, Karl and Nora’s legacy awaits its next steward."

After an internationally recognized career in jewelry, Karl Stittgen turned increasingly to ceramics, receiving a British Columbia Creative Achievement Award of Distinction in 2009. He and his wife, Nora, built Halcyon Days on six wooded acres on North Pender Island, decades after Stittgen joined the Frank Lloyd Wright Fellowship at Taliesin West in 1962.

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Stittgen conceived the home as an homage to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian principles. It features an open plan, natural materials, strong horizontal forms, and a close relationship to its site.

The library is wrapped in built-in wood shelving, seating, and work surfaces. A distinctive geometric skylight lights the room from above.

A stone fireplace loosely divides the library from the adjoining living area. Above it, the Latin inscription Voluisse mihi, satis est translates to "To have wanted, for me, is enough."

Large windows pull views of the surrounding forest and water into the house.

Custom aggregate stonework makes up much of the flooring. According to the realtor, its texture evokes the feeling of walking barefoot over the rocks outside.

The kitchen carries the warm woodwork into a more utilitarian space. Gray stone counters and tile pick up the tones of the aggregate floors, and a long run of skylights fills the room with daylight.

"Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture is without any doubt the most livable there is," Stittgen said.

Stittgen also thought of the house as a tribute to his wife. "The whole house, I originally called a temple to Nora," he said. "When people asked me what I was doing, I told them, ‘I am building a temple to Nora.’" The home was later named Halcyon Days.

Woodwork appears everywhere—from wall paneling and shelving to built-in benches and storage.

Accessible only by ferry, floatplane, or boat, Pender Island is one of British Columbia’s Gulf Islands. Despite its limited tourism infrastructure, it supports a close-knit community of artists, farmers, and conservationists.

A small tea house is located on the property.

A steep, winding drive passes the guest cottage before reaching the main house higher on the site.

The single-level house sits above the garage; an elevator connects the two, making it easier to bring groceries and other supplies up from the driveway.

A roughly 650-square-foot one-bedroom guest cottage sits low among the trees.

The guest cottage has a bedroom, a bathroom, a more recently updated kitchen, and a living area with a woodburning fireplace.

After his wife, Nora, died, Stittgen moved into the cottage full-time, using it as both his home and studio. Remnants from his ceramics practice remain largely untouched throughout the space, forming, as the realtor describes it, "a tableau of Karl’s creative process and spirit."

Halcyon Days sits atop an exposed rock outcrop, its long, low roofline stretching across the slope.

Stittgen moved from Germany to Vancouver in 1952 and established himself as a watchmaker and jeweler, becoming part of a midcentury art and design scene that included Bill Reid, Jack Shadbolt, Toni Cavelti, Toni Onley, and Arthur Erickson.

After roughly four decades in jewelry, Stittgen turned to ceramics. "To make a piece of jewelry takes days, and that is what I wanted to get away from," he said. "Clay is a wonderful material to express what’s in you. If you have any sort of ideas in you, you take that clay and right away you can form it."

"If you feel as well as see my work, we share a common thought. If my work speaks to you then we embrace the essence of things." - Karl Stittgen