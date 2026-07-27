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One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7MView 15 Photos

One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M

The famed architect experimented with raw materials as he constructed the landmark Benson House in the Calabasas Highlands.
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Location: 23685 Clover Trail, Calabasas, California

Price: $1,745,000

Architect: Frank Gehry

Year: 1981

Footprint: 1,719 square feet (2 bed, 3 bath) 

From the Agent: "Before Bilbao, the Disney Concert Hall, and the other iconic global works that would define his career, Frank Gehry quietly rewrote the rules of domestic architecture on a hillside in the Calabasas Highlands. Completed in 1981, The Benson House belongs to Gehry’s pivotal early Los Angeles period, when residential work carried the same experimental force his museums would later claim. Created for law professor Robert ‘Bob’ Benson, who told Gehry, ‘Whatever you want to do, we will go for,’ the home became one of Gehry’s favorite projects and most personal residential works. Set into a slope, the architecture separates from the hillside to create a moat-like negative space, allowing two distinct vertical volumes to emerge. A vertebrae-like wooden walkway connects the bedroom wing with the living and gathering spaces, creating a daily experience of movement, sequence, and spatial discovery. Clad in humble asphalt shingles and grounded by concrete floors, exposed rafters, and raw material contrasts, the home reflects Gehry’s early language of recontextualized vernacular, California modernism, and architecture as sculpture. The Benson House is Calabasas Historical Landmark No. 2 and an important early Gehry residence archived at the Getty Research Institute. Early Gehry homes rarely come to market, making this a singular opportunity to own a formative work by one of the most influential architects of our time."

Frank Gehry’s Benson House is composed of two structures connected by a wooden walkway. "It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching," the architect noted.

Frank Gehry’s Benson House is composed of two structures connected by a wooden walkway. "It is like a Japanese sculpture, when you have two stones almost touching," the architect noted.

One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 2 of 14 -

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Gehry would later describe The Benson House as "one of my all-time favorite projects because the budget was so tight and so impossible."

Gehry would later describe The Benson House as "one of my all-time favorite projects because the budget was so tight and so impossible."

The architect clad both structures in asphalt shingles, inspired by working-class houses in Queens, New York.

The architect clad both structures in asphalt shingles, inspired by working-class houses in Queens, New York.

One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 5 of 14 -
One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 6 of 14 -
One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 7 of 14 -
The interiors feature raw concrete floors and exposed, unvarnished rafters.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The interiors feature raw concrete floors and exposed, unvarnished rafters.  

One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 9 of 14 -
One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 10 of 14 -
One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 11 of 14 -
A lofted workspace overlooks the primary bedroom and, in the distance, the San Fernando Valley.&nbsp;

A lofted workspace overlooks the primary bedroom and, in the distance, the San Fernando Valley. 

One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 13 of 14 -
One of Frank Gehry’s Early L.A. Homes Just Hit the Market for $1.7M - Photo 14 of 14 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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