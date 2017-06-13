The First Mass Timber High-Rise Building in the U.S. Gets the Green Light For Construction

The announcement marks a major milestone for the project, which is the first to be granted regulatory permission to build a wood high-rise in the U.S. The permit, awarded by the State of Oregon and the City of Portland, designates Framework, a 12-story-tall wood resilient building planned for Portland’s Pearl District, as a landmark "shovel ready" decision for the U.S. construction industry.

Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture—the firm responsible for the design of Framework—shared, "We are excited that Framework has achieved this historic permitting milestone, for the first all-mass timber high-rise building in the United States. This project is an opportunity to create a new kind of architectural experience that leverages a renewable resource and connects urban growth with rural economic development in Oregon."

LEVER has been leading the way for the use of CLT mass timber constructions in the U.S. Their project, Albina Yard, which opened in September 2016, is the first office building in the U.S. to utilize mass timber construction.