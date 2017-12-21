Rent One of These Stunning Lofts in a Converted Brooklyn Church

Built in 1892, St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and School were originally designed by German-American architect Theobald Engelhardt, who is responsible for many turn-of-the-century buildings in Bushwick, Williamsburg, and Greenpoint. St. Mark’s is just one of Engelhardt’s many projects that have gotten a new lease on life.

The former church and school are now part of a four-building complex. An infill building was constructed to connect the school and church. One of the project’s main focuses was to maintain its original architecture, such as preserving its original facade, archways, brick details, and windows.

While the church spire had to be removed for safety reasons, the building's arched, Gothic windows with terra-cotta detailing are a nod to the its ecclesiastical heritage.

Apartment layouts range from studios and one-bedrooms, to two-bedrooms and duplexes. One unit is housed in the church’s clock tower. In the third-floor duplex apartments, the architects preserved the original 25-foot church ceilings.

Developer Cayuga Capital Management bought the property in 2011. Working with Hustvedt Cutler Architects, they began construction in 2013, and the 99-unit project was completed in August 2017. Approximately 30 apartments are dedicated to affordable housing, and the remaining 69 units are available for rent through Nooklyn.