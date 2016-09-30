Forget Society, Go Buy This Island
Who among us hasn’t had second thoughts about this whole civilization business, or daydreamed of escaping a life of snarling traffic gridlock, byzantine cellular data plans, and hamburger-hot dog hybrids? It’s an alluring thought. But what price would one have to pay for such freedom? $12.5 million, apparently.
That’s how much Cape Cod brokerage firm Robert Paul Properties is asking for the landmark Sipson Island, a spit of nearly 25 pristine acres in Massachusetts’ Pleasant Bay
The listing presents a rare opportunity to play out the fantasy of owning a desert island just two hours outside of Boston by car. Sipson Island is one of only a handful of truly private islets off the coast of Cape Cod, and it hasn’t been on the market in decades.
Beyond sandy shores and bucolic meadows, the eight-figure price tag includes the island’s existing year-round and seasonal structures, a variety of outbuildings, and docks for fishing and accessing the Atlantic by boat.
Misanthropes interested in setting up a rogue state can make an offer now. Everyone else will have to settle for admiring Sipson Island from nearby Nauset Beach.