Forget Society, Go Buy This Island

Who among us hasn’t had second thoughts about this whole civilization business, or daydreamed of escaping a life of snarling traffic gridlock, byzantine cellular data plans, and hamburger-hot dog hybrids? It’s an alluring thought. But what price would one have to pay for such freedom? $12.5 million, apparently.

That’s how much Cape Cod brokerage firm Robert Paul Properties is asking for the landmark Sipson Island, a spit of nearly 25 pristine acres in Massachusetts’ Pleasant Bay