Just Listed at $4M, This Spanish Colonial Revival in Southern California Promises Resort-Like Living

Now being listed by HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, 12802 Panorama Crest is a charming period home set on a private lot with nearly an acre of lush grounds. Recently updated, the estate-like abode offers indoor-outdoor Southern Californian living with a modern spa, private guest house, and a swimming pool and loggia.

Period charm abounds throughout the property: a trick door which used to access the basement speakeasy (an addition in the wine cellar) has been converted into usable space, hand-painted tiles trim the home’s archways, gold-leaf ceiling panels line the spacious great room, and the original hardwood flooring has been maintained throughout. The great room also features arched mahogany pocket doors which open the entire home to gorgeous garden landscaping by the internationally renowned Lifescapes International.

The homes has undergone multiple renovations and updates—several of which were a collaboration between the award-winning designer Cristana Rocamora-Suder and Marc Appleton of Marc Appleton & Associates. Known as the father of the Spanish Revival movement, Appleton—who is consistently named one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Designers—is best known for his sensitive restoration of the historic San Ysidro Ranch resort in Santa Barbara. The architect’s same thoughtful touch has been applied to Casa Comodoro, and his use of adobe, shingle, stone, and stucco throughout the property aided him in "evoking a presence of the past," he explains.