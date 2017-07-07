Just Listed at $4M, This Spanish Colonial Revival in Southern California Promises Resort-Like Living
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Built in 1927, Casa Comodoro is a landmark estate nestled in Orange County’s prestigious Panorama Heights. One of the first homes built in the North Tustin hills, this historic property offers modern amenities as well as a storied past—the updated Spanish Colonial Revival was also home to a speakeasy during the Prohibition era.

Now being listed by HOM Sotheby’s International Realty, 12802 Panorama Crest is a charming period home set on a private lot with nearly an acre of lush grounds. Recently updated, the estate-like abode offers indoor-outdoor Southern Californian living with a modern spa, private guest house, and a swimming pool and loggia. 

Period charm abounds throughout the property: a trick door which used to access the basement speakeasy (an addition in the wine cellar) has been converted into usable space, hand-painted tiles trim the home’s archways, gold-leaf ceiling panels line the spacious great room, and the original hardwood flooring has been maintained throughout. The great room also features arched mahogany pocket doors which open the entire home to gorgeous garden landscaping by the internationally renowned Lifescapes International.

The homes has undergone multiple renovations and updates—several of which were a collaboration between the award-winning designer Cristana Rocamora-Suder and Marc Appleton of Marc Appleton & Associates. Known as the father of the Spanish Revival movement, Appleton—who is consistently named one of Architectural Digest’s Top 100 Designers—is best known for his sensitive restoration of the historic San Ysidro Ranch resort in Santa Barbara. The architect’s same thoughtful touch has been applied to Casa Comodoro, and his use of adobe, shingle, stone, and stucco throughout the property aided him in "evoking a presence of the past," he explains.  

Historic charm abounds throughout the property with terracotta tiled arches and white stucco walls.&nbsp;

The main house showcases a great room with original gold-leaf ceiling panels and arched mahogany pocket doors, opening the entire home to the gardens and fountains.

Hand-painted tiles make for a charming backsplash. The kitchen was designed in collaboration with Fleetwood Joiner and &amp; Associates to closely match the style of the home.&nbsp;

The original horse barn has been renovated and converted into a modern and private guest home.&nbsp;

The guest quarters' renovations include updated bathrooms features such as a floating Gessi vanity.&nbsp;

A separate structure houses a state-of-the-art gym and spa with a steam shower and a massage room. The bi-fold doors of the spa open to a tranquil reflection pool and sun deck.&nbsp;

The most breathtaking features of Casa Comodoro are the custom pool and loggia area designed by Marc Appleton and Paul Williger. The architects have truly mastered the integration of the original architecture with modern updates and have created a space perfect for enjoying Southern Californian outdoor entertaining. The great room opens to an outdoor loggia and private courtyard on the other side of the home.

The wine cellar was formerly a speakeasy. Crafted from imported Italian brick, it has a 360-bottle capacity and features a completely dedicated thermostat and humidifier with a hand-forged, 1000-pound custom door.&nbsp;

12802 Panoramic Crest is being listed for $4,095,000. Click here or contact Brian Fox of HOM Sotheby’s International Realty for more details.