Get Some Shut-Eye at Casper’s Dreamy Nap Lounge in NYC
Instead of catching 40 winks on the subway, New Yorkers are now invited to hit snooze in a stylish napping haven in the heart of downtown.
E-commerce mattress company Casper has launched The Dreamery, a "nap bar" on the edge of SoHo where patrons can pay $25 for 45 minutes of shut-eye in a soothing space dressed in pastels and soft fabrics.
Whether you’re stressed, fatigued, or just plain tired, The Dreamery allows guests to take a break from the rat race, providing what the company describes as "Casper comfort on-demand; a quiet, private place with a freshly made bed, where you can kick off your shoes and reboot."
The Dreamery experience was informed from Casper’s extensive market research—that includes thousands of nap trials.
"The Dreamery is about making sleep and rest a part of our regular wellness routines—similar to how many people prioritize a workout class," adds Neil Parikh, co-founder and COO at Casper. "The concept enables us to pilot new ways of bringing better sleep to more people and to more places—whether that’s here, the workplace, airports, or beyond."
In keeping with that belief, The Dreamery at 196 Mercer Street can be booked using ClassPass or MINDBODY, or online on Casper’s website; walk-ins are also welcome. The nap bar is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
