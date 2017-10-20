A Victorian Cottage in Houston Finds New Life as a Local Firm's Office

A resident on the street, architect Michael Morrow of Kinneymorrow Architecture , resolved to invest in the storied neighborhood, refashioning 2341 Kane Street as the firm's own workplace on 2219 Kane Street.

An exterior photograph shows the home at its original location prior to relocation and renovation.

The design solution for Kane Street Office, in addition to the restoration, introduced a thoughtful display of modern design, resulting in a contemporary, communal work space inside the home. The 751-square-foot structure demonstrates a modern intervention that is respectful to the historic nature.



Using a single surviving photograph as inspiration, the exterior of the home was restored to its original form. The missing front porch was reconstructed, and the unique side porch was reestablished as an accent along the side street. Original siding was removed, restored, reinstalled, and painted a bright white. Missing elements were salvaged from demolished buildings of similar type and age.