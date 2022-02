Challenging the perception of outdoor spaces as marginal or periphery, Flexform conceptualized its first outdoor collection through the same design lens as its celebrated interior collection. A Monreale Outdoor table with solid iroko wood top is mixed with Asnago & Vender-designed Moka chairs and woven Dafne iroko chairs – an elegant dining setup that effortlessly appears to be just as at home in an outdoor setting as it would inside.