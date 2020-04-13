The perfect complement to the minimal beauty of its surroundings, the Peter armchair is an adaptation of the Antonio Citterio-designed indoor classic. Re-engineering of the indoor chair involved thorough research and development to ensure optimization of high-performing materials for weathering the elements. "All the furnishings in the Flexform Outdoor collection ensure the utmost durability over time, thanks to the premium quality of the carefully selected materials," emphasizes the Flexform Design Center.