Flemish Farmhouse Kitchen

To separate the two spaces, the architects devised an ingenious sliding door made out of 5mm-thick white marble, mounted on a 20mm honeycomb structure.

Depending on the time of day and the angle of light, the wall acts as a translucent backlit window or an opaque partition.

Here's the wall in action: And here's a view back into the kitchen, from the storage room.

As you can see, they inserted the kitchen in the existing structure "like a precious jewel in its velvet box," as the architects put it. Such gorgeousness.