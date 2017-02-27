Five Questions for Barry Allan





How would you describe your business in one sentence?



BA: Creative, revolutionary, forward thinking, and always a step ahead of our competition.



2. How different does your company look today from five years ago?



BA: In some ways, we are very different, because of all the new product offerings available. In addition, we relocated into a new, 18,000 square foot facility in Vancouver, Canada. We are now able to exceed environmental compliance regulations while continuously upgrading production efficiency.In other ways, we’re still the same; appreciative of the designers and architects we work with and always striving to maintain a high service level around the World.



3. What does partnership mean to your company today?



BA: Partnership is the relationship we have with designers and architects, to create "beauty with sizzle". Often there is a lot of communication involved, R&D and testing of new designs, to make sure the glass is produced in specific ways, so that installation is easy and seamless.



4. What is your company’s philosophy toward customization?



BA: Nathan Allan has developed our production methods so that customization is possible. It’s one of our fortes. Designers need or want to make changes to current glass patterns, or create something entirely different, and we have the ability to do so.

