Five Cubist Hideaways Peek Out From a Mexican Pine Forest
Designed by Puebla-based practice Taller Hector Barroso, five minimalist weekend homes dot a pine forest in the town of Valle de Bravo, each one in harmony with the topography of its site.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Constructed from soil culled from the site, combined with wood and brick, the five buildings have a warm, earthy, terracotta color, their architecture intimately tied to place through the choice of material.
The 3,660-square-feet residences of this housing development called Entre Pinos are identical in form and layout.
Each building is composed of six volumes that are configured to create a void in the center of the house.
This central courtyard frames tranquil views and provides its owners with a private, intimate sanctuary.
Within the larger volumes, the space underneath the interior staircases are cut out from the facade to reveal a saw-toothed, hollowed-out space on the lower corners in certain sections of the exterior walls.
Except for one volume, which has a slightly sloping roof, the roofs on the other volumes of the house are flat.
On the north, the volumes are solid and closed, but to the south, they open up to bring in natural light, and draw in garden and forest views.
The living area, dining area, kitchen, and one of the bedrooms— all of which occupy the ground floor of the two-story house—extend to meet the property’s outdoor terraces, patios, and the garden.
On the upper floor are three bedrooms that look out to the sea of pines.
Project Credits:
Architect, builder, interior and lighting designer: Taller Hector Barroso SC
Structural engineer: Ricardo Camacho Architect
Civil engineer: Tomás Rodríguez Moreno Architect
Landscape design: Entorno Taller de Paisaje