First Lady at National Design Awards

Dwell was proud to be named a finalist this year for the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Awards in the category of Corporate Achievement. As part of the festivities, Dwell founder Lara Hedberg Deam, editor-in-chief Sam Grawe and design director Kyle Blue were guests at the White House last Friday for a luncheon honoring all of the nominees and winners. First Lady Michelle Obama hosted a ceremony during the celebration, and gave a short, engaging speech about the importance of design. (Though we have it on good authority that Kyle Blue was much more interested in his coffee mug with the presidential seal.) Watch the video below or read a transcript of Obama's speech.